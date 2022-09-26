Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $34.92

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.92, but opened at $33.17. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,174,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,980 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

