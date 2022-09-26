CashHand Price Down 45.5% This Week (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00150551 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CashHand
