Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 60,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.
CPRX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. 2,220,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
