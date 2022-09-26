Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

CAT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.29. 111,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.42. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

