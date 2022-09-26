Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 279689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

