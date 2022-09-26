Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 121.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Trading Down 0.1 %

Cerner Company Profile

CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

