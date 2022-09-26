Chainlink (LINK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $442.17 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $442.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $7.83 or 0.00040841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

