Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.