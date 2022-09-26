Chimpion Market Capitalization Tops $18.38 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $18.38 million and $89,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

