Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Christie Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CTG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.04. The company has a market cap of £31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Christie Group Company Profile
