Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of CTG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.04. The company has a market cap of £31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

