Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Citigroup stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,672,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.