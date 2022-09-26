Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

C stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. 574,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

