Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 62.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.42%.

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

