Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clarus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clarus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

