CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.47. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,656. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.75 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

