CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $177.98

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.98 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 11693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average is $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CME Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,754,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.