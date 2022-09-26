Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 403,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

