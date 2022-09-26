Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.99

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 121888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.4456 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

