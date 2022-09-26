Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.99

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 121888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.