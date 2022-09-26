Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,878.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,801 ($21.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £31.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,398.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,894.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,773.06.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.