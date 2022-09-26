CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys 4,532 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,384.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,673 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $18,328.27.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

