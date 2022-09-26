Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.94

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 12832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

