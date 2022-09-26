Covalent Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Covalent has a total market cap of $67.70 million and $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covalent Profile

Covalent was first traded on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

