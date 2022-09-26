Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $15,275,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,895,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

COWN stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

