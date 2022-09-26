Cream Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Cream has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $4,570.90 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

