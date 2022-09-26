Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. monday.com has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,137,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

