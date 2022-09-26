Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,869 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 202% compared to the average daily volume of 5,259 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE:CS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 443,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,218,202. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

