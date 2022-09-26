Credits Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

