CryptoFranc Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

