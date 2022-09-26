CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.27

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

CS Disco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $601.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 619.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

