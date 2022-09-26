CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,778 shares of company stock worth $194,892. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

