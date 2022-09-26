CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 7.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 5,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
