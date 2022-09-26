Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 220,719 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Daktronics by 106.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

