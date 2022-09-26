Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

EPA:BN traded down €0.50 ($0.51) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €49.50 ($50.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.22. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.