Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.89.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

