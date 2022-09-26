Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

DRI opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

