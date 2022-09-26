Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.32 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $112.32 million and $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

