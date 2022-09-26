Demodyfi (DMOD) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $34,575.76 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Demodyfi Coin Profile

Demodyfi’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Demodyfi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Demodyfi protocol supports the value interoperability between different parachains, allowing the tokens on the Polkadot chain to be quickly traded and circulated. The protocol is integrating and combining communication between different blockchains: Ethereum Compatibility = “blockchains on parachains Architecture.” The protocol utilizes Moonbeam’s parachain smart contract interoperability while the Substrate framework serves as a fundamental layer. Combining this makes it potential to build on Polkadot, furthermore make it compatible with the EVM, and to deploy EVM-based bytecode compiled from Solidity using tools available from the Ethereum stack. By building on Moonbeam, Polkadot and Substrate lay the groundwork for new forms of social organization and decision-making. Demodyfi leverages Substrate's governance and treasury management capabilities along with Polkadot's cross-chain messaging to create a decentralized sovereign wealth fund. The goal for this is to fund and secure a parachain slot and drive further development. The result, Demodyfi is able to build a next-generation DEX that extends its DeFi product line into a single-source, cross-chain market. The ability to do both pools and cross-chain swaps, powered by the Polkadot ecosystem, can provide higher throughput for faster and cheaper transactions while remaining connected to the Ethereum Network and other blockchains for liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Demodyfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

