Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,882.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,657,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

