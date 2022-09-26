Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to GBX 215

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.33.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

