Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $163.90 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

