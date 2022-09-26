Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $163.90 and a 12 month high of $234.84.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.
Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Nike’s Stock Sale Won’t Run For Long
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.