Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.20

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.20 and last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 26985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

