DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $201.31 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $201.31 or 0.01056831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $1,748.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,940.90 or 1.09933236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064621 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.