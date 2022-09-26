Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.69% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 383,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.