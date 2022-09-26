Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Decreased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,637. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

