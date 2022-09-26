DinoSwap Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $17,130.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap was first traded on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 193,806,361 coins. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

