DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.99

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 329233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNBBY. UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

