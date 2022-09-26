Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.05.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $56.46 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

