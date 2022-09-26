Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.41.

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.