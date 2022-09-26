Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE D opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

