Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

